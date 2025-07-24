Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Financial Review

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular -1.05% 1.36% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular $3.77 billion 1.59 -$39.00 million ($0.46) -153.22

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and United States Cellular”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Cellular.

Risk and Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Cellular has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airborne Wireless Network and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 United States Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00

United States Cellular has a consensus target price of $82.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given United States Cellular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, telesales, ecommerce, resellers, and independent agents, as well as third-party national retailers. United States Cellular Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

