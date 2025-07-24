Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 679,334 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $37,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.