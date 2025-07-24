Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,112,452.20. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $143,837.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,479.90. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $289.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $292.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.75.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

