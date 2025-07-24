Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 72,292 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $38,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $97,833,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MMYT opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49 and a beta of 0.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

