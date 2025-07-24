Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $28.53 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.42% of Qorvo worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 279,211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.8%

QRVO opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

