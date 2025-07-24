Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 158,868 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.