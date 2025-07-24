Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,153 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

