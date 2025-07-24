Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,209,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.10% of Western Union worth $38,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

