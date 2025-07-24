Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 101,618 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,618 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

TMHC stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

