Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of Radian Group worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 214,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,208,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 197,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

