Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $325.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.