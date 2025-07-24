Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

