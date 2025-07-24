Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 368,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

