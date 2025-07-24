Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.