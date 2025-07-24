American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.860 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMH opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1,103.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

