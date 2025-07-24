American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

NYSE:AIG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

