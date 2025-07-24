AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Reduced by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $697,080,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,030,000 after purchasing an additional 968,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $113,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $181.14 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

