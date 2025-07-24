Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYRS opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $523,224.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

