Analysts Set TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Price Target at C$185.25

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$185.25.
A number of analysts have commented on TVK shares. National Bankshares upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$167.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.18. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$73.00 and a twelve month high of C$176.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.
