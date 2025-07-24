Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $21.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TITN
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $468.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.76 million.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.