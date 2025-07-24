Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $21.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 948,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 401,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $468.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.76 million.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

