Analysts Set Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Target Price at $20.88

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

