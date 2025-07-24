Analyzing Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and UTime (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of UTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of UTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTime and Juniper Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.20 billion 2.57 $287.90 million $1.05 38.05

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than UTime.

Risk and Volatility

UTime has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTime and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTime N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 6.78% 8.71% 4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UTime and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks 0 5 1 0 2.17

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Juniper Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than UTime.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats UTime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. UTime Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide Wi-Fi access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN; Mist AI-driven Wired, Wireless, and WAN assurance solutions to set and measure key metrics; Mist AI-driven Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues; Juniper Paragon Automation, a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications; and Juniper Apstra to automate the network lifecycle in a single system. Additionally, the company provides software-as-a-service, technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

