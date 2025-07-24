Andrew Carnie Sells 100,000 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,103,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,360.50. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 89,436 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $591,171.96.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

