Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AOMR stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.