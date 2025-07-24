Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.5%

AOMR stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

