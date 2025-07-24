Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
AOMR stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 85.33%.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
