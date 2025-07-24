Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of APO stock opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

