Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at $243,312,641.95. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,018,625 shares of company stock worth $64,544,615. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Appian by 347,121.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,579,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,403 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

