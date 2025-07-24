ArcelorMittal (MT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcelorMittal stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

