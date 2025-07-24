Asure Software (ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter. Asure Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

