Asure Software (ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter. Asure Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asure Software Price Performance
ASUR opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Asure Software
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asure Software
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.