Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1%

AVY opened at $179.74 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.