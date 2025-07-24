AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Financial Survey

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and Hamilton Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $78.03 billion 1.42 $8.53 billion N/A N/A Hamilton Insurance Group $2.33 billion 0.95 $400.43 million $3.03 7.18

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXA and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than AXA.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 13.28% 12.41% 3.72%

Risk & Volatility

AXA has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats AXA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group’s insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides motor, household, property and general liability, health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

