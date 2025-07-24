Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,833 shares in the company, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $705.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34, a P/E/G ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.63 and a 200-day moving average of $647.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $830.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

