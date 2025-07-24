AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Sells $2,939,298.60 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZZ Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE AZZ opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $113.58.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AZZ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AZZ by 16.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 16,255.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

