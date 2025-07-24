Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

NYSE BNS opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after buying an additional 4,894,754 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $203,953,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $109,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

