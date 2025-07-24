Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AES (NYSE:AES) Stock

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.



The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

