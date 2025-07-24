Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Price

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

CPK opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

