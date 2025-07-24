Baxter International (BAX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Baxter International has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.470-2.550 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

