Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities analysts predict that Mitie Group will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitie Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,327.60 ($4,521.20). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £10,201.35 ($13,860.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 155,703 shares of company stock worth $21,379,029. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

