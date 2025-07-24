Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIIB opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Biogen has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $236.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.37.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biogen stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

