Bitfarms Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 30,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 246% compared to the typical volume of 8,743 call options.

Bitfarms Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.45. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bitfarms by 2,629.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Bitfarms to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.