Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $642.13 million for the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.4%

OWL opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.