BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $649.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

