Brokerages Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) Target Price at $31.33

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

In other news, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $22,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,437,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,026,370.10. This represents a 46.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $79,295,502.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,470.10. This trade represents a 92.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock valued at $175,359,900.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLXY. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,699,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $31.03 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.