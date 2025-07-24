Brokerages Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) Target Price at $31.33

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLXY. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,699,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $280,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $31.03 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
