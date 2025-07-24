Brokerages Set NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) PT at $41.50

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:NI opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.