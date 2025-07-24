Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$56.25

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised TMX Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

TSE:X opened at C$56.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.04. The company has a market cap of C$15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

