Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

