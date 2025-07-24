Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Builders FirstSource stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

