Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $301,650,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

