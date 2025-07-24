Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE CALX opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.37. Calix has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,820. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,704.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

