Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-6.930 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays set a $137.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.