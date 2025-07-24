Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank grew its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.